Leg 3 of La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec Postponed

Due to the weather conditions encountered by the fleet during Leg 2 of La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec, between Vigo and Pornichet, the ETA of the leading competitors is now expected from late Thursday afternoon onwards*.

This situation, notably linked to unstable wind conditions and a slower pace of progress than initially anticipated, has led the organisation to adapt the schedule.

Initially scheduled for Saturday, 30 May from Pornichet, the start of the third and final leg, bound for Le Havre, has now been postponed to Sunday, 31 May at 19:00hrs local time

This postponement will allow the skippers sufficient time to recover after this long and demanding leg, carry out the necessary technical checks on their boats, and prepare for the final stage in the best possible conditions.

Despite this adjustment to the sporting schedule, the Pornichet race village will remain fully active throughout the weekend.

All onshore activities, public access to the race village, and opportunities to meet the sailors will be maintained. Updated timings are available on the La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec website.

*More information to follow.