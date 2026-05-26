IMA Maxi Europeans launched with opening day of inshore and coastal racing

Racing got underway Monday for the IMA Maxi European Championship followed by the three catamarans competing in Tre Golfi Sailing Week’s Multihull Trophy.

Series Results Maxi 1 after 3 races

1st ITA MY SONG – – 5 2 1 – – 8 pts

2nd USA GALATEIA – – 1 3 4 – – 8 pts

3rd NED LEOPARD3 – – 3 4 2 – – 9 pts

4th CZE V – – 2 5 3 – – 10 pts

5th ITA CAPRICORNO – – 6 1 5 – – 12 pts

6th GBR MAGIC CARPET E – – 4 7 7 – – 18 pts

7th FRA TILAKKHANA II – – 8 6 6 – – 20 pts

Series Results Maxi 3 after 3 races

1st ITA CIPPA LIPPA X – – 1 2 2 – – 5 pts

2nd ITA MANTICORE – – 5 1 1 – – 7 pts

3rd BEL KALLIMA – – 2.7 3 3 – – 8.7 pts

4th FRA SENSEI – – 3 6 5 – – 14 pts

5th GBR HUMMINGBIRD – – 9 4 4 – – 17 pts

6th GBR ASTRA I – – 6 5 6 – – 17 pts

7th ITA LUPA OF THE SEA – – 4 7 7 – – 18 pts

8th HUN WIL JOE – – 9 9 9 – – 27 pts

Series Results Maxi 4 – Maxi 5 after 3 races

1st ITA FRA DIAVOLO – – 3 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd ITA YORU – – 4 2 3 – – 9 pts

3rd ITA H2O – – 2 4 4 – – 10 pts

4th ITA SHIRLAF – – 1 5 6 – – 12 pts

5th ITA BLUE OYSTER – – 5 3 5 – – 13 pts

6th GBR WHY NOT – – 7 7 2 – – 16 pts

Series Results Maxi GP after 3 races

1st GBR NORTHSTAR – – 1 2 3 – – 6 pts

2nd ITA DJANGO 7X – – 3 4 2 – – 9 pts

3rd GBR JETHOU – – 4 6 1 – – 11 pts

4th USA BELLA MENTE – – 6 1 4 – – 11 pts

5th GBR JOLT – – 2 5 5 – – 12 pts

6th USA PROTEUS – – 5 3 6 – – 14 pts

Organised by the Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia (CRVI) in conjunction with the International Maxi Association and supported by Rolex and Loro Piana.