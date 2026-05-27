Marie Gendron leading second leg of La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec

Thanks to strong positioning and determination, Marie Gendron, skipper of the Figaro Kereis SNCF Voyageurs, is sailing an excellent leg.

The rookie is leading the fleet in light airs – conditions she loves.

Behind the sailor from Nantes, the chase is taking shape. The highly experienced Adrien Hardy on Sans Nature, pas de Futur! is not far behind, as is Paul Loiseau on Région Bretagne – CMB Espoir.

With two rookies in the top three, this leg is shaping up nicely and, with the fleet spread out, no one has really managed to break away.

Also worth noting is the excellent fourth place held by Ellie Driver on STEM on the Startline, positioned in the middle of the fleet.

For now, there is still a long way to go to reach Pornichet, especially as the weather conditions in the area are certainly not making progress any easier for the Figaro sailors.

Once the shift arrives, a few changes are expected. Everyone still has a real chance, and this penultimate day at sea promises some thrilling battles.