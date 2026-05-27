Back to the Future – SailGP hits New York

Remember when SailGP was the future?

SailGP is getting a bit long in the tooth to really be considered the future as it continues to rollout new venues world-wide. It might almost be considered the new norm.

After the first round of the America’s Cup Regatta, which somehow felt like serious stuff . . . with courses that took longer than a G&T, windward starts, and commentators who sounded as if they had wandered in from Headingley in the tea break. This was the grown-ups at play.

This weekend the other sailing circuit, Rolex SailGP, is in New York with the grandstands and the ‘exclusive areas’ . . . Classic, Premium, or really it’s so much better in Platinum On Water, with priority positioning within the Exclusion Zone for unbeatable race views.

SailGP returns for the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix (30-31 May), the sixth stop of the 13 event 2026 Rolex SailGP Championship. With more than 6,000 spectators expected for a dynamic weekend of elite racing and premium entertainment on the Hudson.

The high-tech SailGP Grand Prix major on short races, tightly compressed race boundaries, and this weekend 12 of the league’s 13 international teams will be on the start line contesting the sprint starts, roared on by the spectators and the even more excited commentators . . . no time for tea here, the action will be frantic.

As the championship reaches its halfway mark and the season standings tighten, New York represents a critical, make-or-break opportunity for teams desperate to build momentum heading into the back half of the season and November’s US$2 million prize money Grand Final in Abu Dhabi.

Note:

Race Day/Time:

DAY 1 30 MAY 08:30 PM BST

DAY 2 31 MAY 08:30 PM BST

The Kiwi Black Foils team still await their new F50, see them in the next event, Halifax, Canada 20-21 June.