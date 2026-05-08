The 5th SailGP event of 2026, the Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix will unfold over two action-packed days of racing on the Great Sound, Bermuda.

More than 5,000 fans are expected across the 9 and 10 May weekend, watching from a sold-out Race Stadium at Morgan’s Point – a destination as good for the fans, as it is for the athletes, said Artemis SailGP Team driver Nathan Outteridge.

The SailGP strap-line is ‘The most exciting racing on water’ and SailGP really need to deliver this weekend.

The forecast promises everything from fast foiling to chaotic conditions. Well ,we can but hope, Saturday has the better forecast – as Red Bull Italy driver Phil Robertson explained: “Dead flat water, so nice and easy, you can really push the boat to its limits and lock it in.”



Tom Slingsby and the Aussie Bonds Flying Roos team enter the weekend leading the overall standings after a commanding victory in Rio last month. The team is seven points clear of Emirates GBR and the rest of the 12 strong championship fleet.

New Zealand’s Black Foils are still beached following their write-off crash earlier in the year – their absence, a key driver in a chain of crew movements across the SailGP fleet – Black Foils grinder Marcus Hansen has been loaned to ROCKWOOL Racing. While the Kiwis have recruited themselves to fill-in for their still recovering crew members.

Kiwi strategist Liv Mackay will once again join DS Automobiles Team France (the other team in the Kiwi take-out) in place of Manon Audinet, while Glenn Ashby steps in forthe still recovering injured French wing trimmer Leigh McMillan.

The Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix returns with racing from 14:00 hrs local time on both days.

For British fans the racing starts at 18:00 hrs on both days and will be reported here.

ROLEX SailGP Championship 2026 after 4 events