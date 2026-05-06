1000 Mile Race – Sam Goodchild leads round Fastnet Rock

The IMOCA season kicked off in Port-La-Forêt with the start of the 1000 Race, a demanding 1000 nm course, stretching from the Fastnet Lighthouse and onwards towards two waypoints in the Bay of Biscay.

After the start Sunday in light wind conditions and more than 24 hours trapped in a stubborn calm, the competitors found wind again Tuesday night, with a north-easterly flow setting in.

The IMOCA fleet has shifted into more demanding sailing, colder and wetter as they rounded Fastnet Rock on Tuesday with leader Sam Goodchild on MACIF Santé Prévoyance passing the rock at around 13:30 hrs, also claiming the Tout Commence en Finistère Trophy.

Rounding Fastnet a moment that always stands apart, negotiated this time in daylight, but still in unstable conditions under the influence of the Irish coast.

Re-energised and still very tightly packed, the fleet is now heading for the Guy Cotten way point, with a long fast leg ahead . . . before fresh weather uncertainties.

Défi Pom’Potes Standings:

1. MACIF Santé Prévoyance — 23.68 knots

2. Initiatives Cœur — 21.3 knots

3. MACSF — 21.05 knots

4. 11th Hour Racing — 20.57 knots

5. APRIL Marine – Recherche-co Partenaires — 19.15 knots

6. Association Petits Princes – Quéguiner — 18.95 knots

7. Café Joyeux — 15.79 knots