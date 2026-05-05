Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX 2026 World Championships in Quiberon, France

The 49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 Olympic Classes are now gathered in Quiberon, France, for their 2026 World Championships from 9–17 May.

Quiberon is a venue with a serious reputation. Great wind, big swell, proper open-ocean conditions — exactly the kind of racing that separates the best from the rest. Expect fast, dramatic, high-stakes sailing from the first gun.

This is a must-do event for anyone with thoughts of LA 2028 and follows on from the first two Sailing Grand Slam (SGS) events, the Trofeo Sofia in Palma Mallorca, and the Semaine Olympique Française in Hyeres.

After the first two SGS events World Sailing Olympic Class Rankings were updated to reflect the increased activity as major players entered the international circuit, and these latest championships will set the rankings ahead of SGS4 Kieler Week in June, and SGS5 Long Beach Olympic Classes in July.

In addition the Formula Kite Worlds are taking place in Viana do Castelo 9 – 16 May, and the iQFOil Europeans 16 – 22 May in Portimão in Portugal.

No.1 World Rankings 28 April 2026

49er – Hernan Umpierre and Fernando Diz URU

49erFX – Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance CAN

Nacra 17 – John Gimson and Anna Burnet GBR

The British Sailing Team will be out in force in all three championships. Expected GBR competitors in Quiberon are:

49er Men

GBR 4 James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES (World No.7)

GBR 102 Sam JONES and Tristan AHLHEID

GBR 110 Elliott WELLS and Freddie LONSDALE

GBR 139 Billy VENNIS-OZANNE and Zac BLOMELEY

GBR 145 Charlie GRAN and Ewan GRIBBIN

GBR 999 William PANK and Thommie GRIT

49erFX Women

GBR 24 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY (World No. 5)

GBR 38 Eleanor KEERS and Jessica JOBSON

GBR 148 Florence BRELLISFORD and Sophie RAVEN

GBR 214 Karrie CLARK and Felicity BRELLISFORD

GBR 525 Maddy ANDERSON and Katie DABSON

NACRA 17 Mixed

GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET (World No. 1)

GBR 48 Duncan GREGOR and Jasmine WILLIAMS

GBR 355 Arthur FRY and Chloe COLLENETTE

9–11 May – Registration & Measurement (with practice racing on May 11)

12–17 May – Championship Racing

Related Post . . .

World Sailing Rankings – April 2026

Olympic Sport – can Sailing afford to rebuff the IOC view of the future