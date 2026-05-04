Class40 CIC Med Channel Race pointus and scows head for ranking gate between Corsica and Sardinia

Competition is fierce among the Class40 fleet competitors, who are sailing within a few miles of each other.

The classic Class40s, known as “pointus,” and the new generation Class40s, the “scows,” are vying for the top spots.

At the 08:00 hrs Monday ranking, No.134 STELLA NOVA, skippered by Omar Naas and Louis Torreilles, leads followed by No.149 LES AILES DE CHARLOTTE and No.155 FLAMINGO ROSSO. The traditional boats are making the most of the weather conditions at the start of this leg.

After the midday Sunday start from the southern bay of Marseille, the Class40 fleet of the 2nd edition of the CIC MED CHANNEL RACE crossed the Var coast before rounding Île du Levant and heading towards Corsica and the Strait of Bonifacio.

Having headed south to avoid a significant area of ​​calm winds off the northwest coast of Corsica, after a long southerly leg, they are now making their way towards the next ranking gate between Corsica and Sardinia, which they should reach during Monday night.

The second ranking gate should be reached around midnight, and the descent along the Sardinian coast will begin.

According to current forecasts, competitors should be at the southern tip of Sardinia early Wednesday morning. The top five competitors are within 5 nm of each other, and the entire fleet is within 15 nm.