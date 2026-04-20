Credit Mutuel pair clinch GLOBE40 final leg and overall victory in Lorient

Ian Lipinski and Antoine Carpentier on CREDIT MUTUEL secured another (and 5th) leg victory and overall victory in this second edition of the GLOBE40.

They crossed the finish line of the 6th and final leg of the GLOBE40 in Lorient Wdnesday 15 April at 08:40 local time.

Right to the end, the two skippers remained under pressure from the BELGIUM OCEAN RACING – CURIUM team, with Jonas Gerckens and Benoit Hantzperg on board.

It was only 48 hours before the finish that a technical problem on the Belgian boat (the gennaker, the large headsail, failed) allowed the French team to take a breather, cautiously, during this final push.

Having set off from Recife on March 19th, it took the winning crew 16 days, 13 hours, and 40 minutes to reach Lorient at an average speed over the ground of 12.4 knots.

For the last four days, the two leaders have been flirting with and exceeding 20 knots, and one can only imagine the strain on both the crew and the equipment.