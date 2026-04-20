SailGP – Black Foils new F50 in build at Southampton

Work continues at SailGP Technologies, Southampton UK factory on the new F50 replacement for New Zealand’s Black Foils SailGP Team

One Kiwi team member is now in the UK to assist with the completion and two other team members are expected over the coming weeks.

The New Zealand boat was destroyed in the collision with with DS Automobiles Team France during the February Auckland Sail Grand Prix.

Any usable parts were salvaged to rebuild the badly damaged French boat, which was then able to take part in the Rio Sail Grand Prix, where they finished eighth.

The next Rolex SailGP event is in Bermuda 9 to 10 May followed by New York over the weekend of 31 May and 1 June. It seems unlikely that the Black Foils will be at Bermuda, although nothing has been confirmed.

Black Foils Co-CEO/Driver Peter Burling said determining the team’s return time was a complex puzzle and they were pursuing a return to racing as soon as possible.

After the Canada Halifax Grand Prix, 21 – 22 June, the SailGP traveling circuit will head across the Atlantic to open the European circuit with event eight at Portsmouth, on the southcoast of England on 26 and 27 July.

After events in Germany, Spain and Switzerland, the 2026 season finishes with a double weekend event in Dubai and Abu Dhabi over the 21 to 29 November.

Related Post . . .

SailGP launches global centre of excellence in technology & innovation in Southampton