SailGP launches global centre of excellence in technology & innovation in Southampton

SailGP Technologies has officially launched its new centre of excellence in technology & innovation in Southampton, UK.

SailGP Technologies is home to a highly-skilled team of more than 100 designers, engineers, boat builders and experts in specialist composites, hydraulics, aerodynamics and other fields.

The state-of-the-art facility opened its doors to partner, teams and other guests ahead of this weekend’s (July 19-20) Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix racing on the Solent off Portsmouth, UK.

The newly launched US $10 million facility represents a strategic investment in the future of the Rolex SailGP Championship – bolstering the league’s fleet of state-of-the-art F50 catamarans, driving forward innovation in design and development, and supercharging the construction of boats 13, 14 and beyond.

In close proximity to SailGP’s London HQ, the location was selected to optimize proximity to the global racing calendar after re-locating from the original facility in New Zealand in late 2023.

SailGP also confirmed the first six emerging professionals selected to participate in SailGP Technologies Next Gen Careers Program, part of SailGP’s inspiring the next generation strategy. The first-ever boat building apprenticeship program – in collaboration with South Hampshire College Group – is aimed at developing a new generation of skilled professionals in the marine and boat building industry.

Joel Marginson, Director SailGP Technologies said: “The opening of SailGP Technologies represents a major step forward in our continued ability to support a truly global championship. It’s a key step in future-proofing SailGP – ensuring we can deliver uncompromised high-performance racing, anywhere in the world.”

The Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Portsmouth is taking place off Portsmouth seafront on 19-20 July, 2025.

The event is the seventh stop of the Rolex Sail Grand Prix Championship’s 2025 Season.