Admiral’s Cup 2025: Race Schedule & Fan Guide from July 17 to 1 August

The countdown is on for the return of one of sailing’s most iconic international regattas – the Admiral’s Cup.
Revived by the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) for its centenary year and to be held biennially thereafter, the 2025 edition promises high-performance racing, intense offshore challenges, and a celebration of sailing heritage.
Running from July 17 to 1 August, the Admiral’s Cup brings together teams from around the world to compete across the Solent, the English Channel, and the open ocean.
Teams from Great Britain have been the most successful, winning the trophy on nine occasions. Germany has won four times, USA and Australia three times each, with Australia being the holders of this prized trophy. Victories have been achieved for France, Italy, the Netherlands and New Zealand.
Each team comprises two boats – one in the AC1 (big boat class) and one in the AC2 (smaller class). The team with the best combined score will lift the coveted Admiral’s Cup.
How to follow the Admiral’s Cup 2025: Key Dates & Schedule:
Friday 18 July – Arrival & Registration – Boats moored in Cowes Yacht Haven
Final safety checks and sail measurements
Saturday 19 July – Channel Race Start
First Gun: 10:20 from the Central Solent
First offshore race of the Admiral’s Cup
Live YB Satellite tracking throughout https://cf.yb.tl/channel2025
Sunday 20 July – Channel Race Continues
Monday 21 July – Lay Day – Crew recovery and preparation
Tuesday 22 July – Inshore Race Day One
Racing in the Solent
Wednesday 23 July – Inshore Race Day Two
Racing in the Solent and/or Christchurch Bay
Thursday 24 July – Inshore Race Day Three
Racing in the Solent and/or Christchurch Bay
Friday 25 July – Lay Day – Crew recovery and preparation
Saturday 26 July – Rolex Fastnet Race (Admiral’s Cup Grand Finale)
Start of the Rolex Fastnet Race with 460 boats
Start: 11:20 RYS Line Cowes | Admiral’s Cup Start: 12:00
Distance: 695nm. From Cowes around the Fastnet Rock finishing in Cherbourg
Best spectator viewing from Cowes Parade and Foreshore
Thursday 31 July – Prizegiving Ceremony – Time: 1800 UTC
Venue: Rolex Fastnet Race Village, Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, France