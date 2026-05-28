La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec Leg 2 winner Paul Loiseau

Paul Loiseau crossed the finish line in Pornichet as the winner of the 2nd Leg of La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec Thursday, 28 May at 2:52:05 PM (French time). Tom Dolan (Kingspan) retains the overall lead.

It took him 3 days, 22 hours, 52 minutes, and 5 seconds to complete the theoretical 450-mile course of the second stage of the 57th La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec. In reality, the Region Bretagne – CMB Espoir skipper sailed 491.85 miles at an average speed of 5.18 knots.

5 minutes and 44 seconds later, two-time La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec winner Nicolas Lunven, racing on PRB, finished this second leg in 2nd place. Alexis Thomas (Wings of The Ocean) completes the podium, finishing 3rd on this leg, 32 minutes and 34 seconds behind the winner.

Irish sailor Tom Dolan (Kingspan) winner of the opening stage, managed to retain the overall lead despite finishing fifth.

His advantage is now down to just 3 minutes and 38 seconds over Nicolas Lunven, who climbs to second place overall. The pressure is now firmly on the Irishman.

Nicolas Lunven (PRB) and Alexis Thomas (Wings of The Ocean), move onto the provisional overall podium after two stages.