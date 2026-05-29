Black Foils SailGP Team to miss fifth 2026 event

New Zealand’s Black Foils Team continue to sit on the sidelines of the 2026 SailGP season.

The Kiwi SailGP team headed by Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, will miss this weekends New York event, their fifth non-scoring event following retirement in the opening Perth event, and then a complete destruction of their F50 hull in the second event in Auckland.

Their new replacement F50 is nearing completion in the SailGP Technologies plant in the UK. It will then face a tight delivery window with an eight day sea delivery required for the three containers (incl mast), and then an initial assembly and work-up period for the team ahead of the Halifax, Canada, event over the 20 – 21 June.

If they fail to make the Halifax event then the Portsmouth UK event on 26–27 July, marking the start of the European leg will be the next possibility . . . which may be more convenient logistically as it is next door to the SailGP Technologies plant.

Meanwhile Black Foils Co-CEO and driver Peter Burling, who is also a member of the Luna Rossa 38th America’s Cup Team, completed a successful America’s Cup – Preliminary Regatta in Sardinia last weekend.

Sailing with the Luna Rossa Principle AC40 team of: Ruggero Tita, Umberto Molinris and Vittorio Bissaro, he won the the Final match race to claim overall victory at the first Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup – Preliminary Regatta Sardinia.

The second America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta will take place in Naples from 24 to 27 September 2026, slotting in just after the Geneva SailGP event (19-20 Sep) . . . a busy time for AC and SailGP crews.

Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix 30 – 31 May 2026

Race Day/Time:

DAY 1 Saturday 30 MAY 08:30 PM BST

DAY 2 Sunday 31 MAY 08:30 PM BST

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