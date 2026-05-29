Quarter Tonner Aguila is 2026 IRC European Championship

Despite the light winds and no racing possible on the final day, eight races were completed at the 2026 IRC European Championship on the south coast of the UK.

The standout performance came from Sam Laidlaw’s Quarter Tonner Aguila with an almost flawless performance in IRC Three, crowned overall winners of the IRC European Championship and recipients of the Canford Cup.

Other class winners were Malcolm Offord’s TP52 Braveheart in IRC Zero, Ben Hodges’ Corby 37 Impetuous taking the IRC One title, and Olly and Sam Love’s J/109 Frank 4 victorious in IRC Two.

There was no racing on the final day of the International Paint Poole Regatta, which hosted the 2026 IRC European Championships.

RORC Admiral and former RORC Racing Director Janet Grosvenor presented the prizes at the Royal Motor Yacht Club on Monday evening, at a well-attended prizegiving which proved the perfect culmination of the weekend’s racing and full social programme.