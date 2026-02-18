Black Foils grinder Louis Sinclair recovering well following surgery

Following a high-speed collision between the two F50s, Black Foils grinder Louis Sinclair suffered compound fractures to both legs in the crash.

While DS Team France strategist Manon Audinet was thrown into the wheel of the French F50.

Both were evacuated off the water by the SailGP safety team then taken to hospital in Auckland for treatment.

Black Foils grinder Louis Sinclair was admitted to Auckland Hospital with compound fractures, he underwent surgery to a fracture to his right leg and is in stable condition. He is now reported to be standing and able to bear weight on both legs, and is now home.

Audinet, who sustained abdominal bruising, remains under medical observation as a precaution and is recovering well.

The damage to both F50s was such that they could not compete on the second day of the Grand Prix, and will require major reconstruction work before they can race again.

Black Foils co-CEOs Peter Burling and Blair Tuke took to social media to thank all those involved in the aftermath of the incident as well as SailGP fans around the globe for their support.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who’s been involved in that process – all the caregivers and staff at Auckland Hospital who helped him out along the way. It’s been awesome, and it means the world.”

DS Team France driver Quentin Delapierre echoed the sentiments of Burling and Tuke.

“My concerns are with Manon and Louis – we support them and wish them a safe recovery,” he said.

“We’ve experienced a massive incident but we are thankful for the professionalism of our team and the league who take care of the injured sailors safely. Thanks for the worldwide support we received these past few days – we are working to be back on track soon.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

From Auckland, the fleet travels to Sydney for the KPMG Sydney Sail Grand Prix on 28 February – 1 March.