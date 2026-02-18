Ice and Snow Sailing World Championships – Kite, Wing, and Windsurf board events

The World Ice and Snow Sailing Association (WISSA) has gathered the world’s fastest ice and snow sailors together for the 2026 World Championships in Västerås, Sweden.

Ice Sailing does not take part in the Olympic Winter Games, but this could all change with the growing popularity of Kite, Wing, and Windsurf board events.

The Ice & Snow Sailing World Championships 2026 is taking place 16–21 February for the three main classes — Kite, Wing, and Windsurf — under one shared event.

Estonia’s Ranno Rumm won the first four kite course races and added a second place in the final heat. He leads from Frank Krönert and Andreas Gustafsson, both from Sweden and tied on 10.7 pts.

Two qualification rounds of Short Track Slalom were completed for both sleds and wings before the wind faded, establishing the starting order for the final series later in the week.

World Ice and Snow Kite Sailing – Leaders (21 entries)

1st EST Ranno Rumm – – 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 -10 2 – – 4.8 pts

2nd SWE Frank Krönert – – 2 2 3 3 -22 0.7 – – 10.7 pts

3rd SWE Andreas Gustafsson – – -3 3 2 2 0.7 3 – – 10.7 pts

4th USA Steve Cohan – – 5 5 -6 5 3 4 – – 22 pts

5th USA Gunnar Smith – – 4 6 4 4 -7 5 – – 23 pts

6th CZE Martin Lafek – – 6 4 -9 6 2 6 – – 24 pts

7th EST Taho-Jaan Truus – – -7 7 5 7 6 7 – – 32 pts

8th FIN Aki Ämmänkoski – – -22 8 7 8 5 10 – – 38 pts

9th CAN David Gilbert – – 8 9 -12 11 8 11 – – 47 pts

10th FIN Janne Luoto – – -22 22 8 10 4 8 – – 52 pts

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC), led by internationally experienced athletes and supported by the Swedish Skatesailing Association in close cooperation with the JKV Sailing Club, is proud to host this international celebration of wind sports on hard water.

