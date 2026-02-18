Finn Gold Cup goes down to the wire for final day

Anders Pedersen of Norway saw his long-time lead of the 2026 Finn Gold Cup reduced to just one point as they go into final day off Brisbane.

Italy’s Alessandro Marega wiped out Pedersen’s six point lead with a 2 and 3 while Pedersen could only manage a 6 and 4, his first day without a race win.

This leaves the Gold Cup title dependent on their final day performances, the leading pair have a 16 pt advantage over third placed Aussie Anthony Nossiter who had a 4 and discarded a 13.

While another Aussie, Brendan Casey with a best day performance of a 1 and 2 moves into fourth, just five points behind Nossiter and a point ahead of Spain’s Rafael Trujillo in fifth after a 7 and 6.

In sixth is Valerian Lebrun of France, also posting a best day performance with a 3 and 1.



Best British competitor is now Nick Craig, an 8 and 11 taking him into 16th, with Lawrence Crispin discarding a Black Flag in race 7 and counting a 22, dropping him to 20th overall.

The Porsche Centre Brisbane 2026 Finn Gold Cup, organised by Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron, concludes 19 February.

Finn Gold Cup Leaders after 8 races (72 entries)

1st NOR Anders Pedersen 1 1 1 1 -15 1 6 4 – – 15 pts

2nd ITA Alessandro Marega 2 3 2 -5 2 2 2 3 – – 16 pts

3rd AUS Anthony Nossiter 7 2 8 2 4 5 4 -13 – – 32 pts

4th AUS Brendan Casey 3 8 3 7 -39 13 1 2 – – 37 pts

5th ESP Rafael Trujillo 8 5 -9 3 5 4 7 6 – – 38 pts

6th FRA Valerian Lebrun 4 7 12 8 -32 9 3 1 – – 44 pts

7th AUS Rob McMillan 14 6 4 4 23 10 -24 5 – – 66 pts

8th NZL Karl Purdie 10 4 -73 16 9 3 21 7 – – 70 pts

9th AUS James Bevis -25 10 6 10 8 8 15 18 – – 75 pts

10th USA Rodion Mazin 11 14 11 15 10 14 11 -16 – – 86 pts

11th POR Filipe Silva 12 9 10 -19 13 15 14 17 – – 90 pts

12th AUS Ian McKillop 15 18 14 9 1 17 -34 24 – – 98 pts

13th NED Peter Peet 9 23 19 17 6 -73 12 15 – – 101 pts

14th NZL Joe Spooner 6 24 13 6 11 -28 22 21 – – 103 pts

15th AUS Marcus Whitley 18 11 23 11 -26 6 13 23 – – 105 pts

16th GBR Nick Craig 21 15 26 -28 22 7 8 11 – – 110 pts

17th AUS Lewis Davies 19 -37 21 12 18 16 10 19 – – 115 pts

18th ITA Marko Kolic 34 26 7 32 3 -73 9 10 – – 121 pts

19th AUS Lucas Prescott 17 25 -28 18 14 12 23 12 – – 121 pts

20th GBR Lawrence Crispin 5 21 16 31 12 20 -73 22 – – 127 pts

