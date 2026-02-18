RORC Nelson’s Cup – Leopard 3 leads by a mere point after Day 1

Those taking part in the first IMA Maxi class races in the RORC Nelson’s Cup found themselves soaked and bewildered as a squall passed through reducing visibility to zero, the wind suddenly blowing 25+ knots accompanied by an intense tropical deluge.

Five yachts are competing in the IMA Maxi class at Antigua’s English Harbour, all of whom competed in the first edition of this prelude to the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s Caribbean 600 offshore race.

Following a protest after two races at end of day one, Joost Schuijff’s Leopard 3 leads by a mere point from Filip Balcaen’s Maxi 72 Balthasar and the 85ft Deep Blue of Wendy Schmidt, tied in second.

In the first race, first home on the water, Chris Flowers’ Galateia also won the race by almost seven minutes on corrected time from ilip Balcaen’s Balthasar.

In the second race Karel Komárek’s V and Chris Flowers’ Galateia enjoyed a photo finish with Galateia coming from behind to arrive seven seconds ahead on the water.

However this result was overturned after a protest from the V team caused Galateia to be disqualified from race two.

2026 Nelson’s Cup – Leaders Overall Day 1

1st Leopard 3 – – 5 pts

2nd Balthasar – – 6 pts

3rd Deep Blue – – 6 pts

4th Galateia – – 7 pts

5th V – – 7 pts

Racing is due to start at 11:00 Wednesday with two coastal races (including reaching legs) scheduled.