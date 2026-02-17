Pedersen keeps lead at Finn Gold Cup in Brisbane despite blip on Day 3

Norway’s Anders Pedersen keeps his lead at the 2026 Finn Gold Cup despite a 15 – 1 scoreline on the third day of the event.

The top three remain the same with Alessandro Marega from Italy in second with a 2 – 2 on 11pts, and Australia’s Anthony Nossiter in third with a 4 – 5 on 20 pts after the first discard.

Best British competitors were Lawrence Crispin with a 13 and 20 to place 15th, and Nick Craig with 22 and 7 in 20th.

Racing continues on Wednesday with two more races scheduled, while the event concludes on Thursday.

Finn Gold Cup Leaders after six races (72 entries)

1st NOR Anders Pedersen – – 1 1 1 1 -15 1 – – 5 pts

2nd ITA Alessandro Marega – – 2 3 2 -5 2 2 – – 11 pts

3rd AUS Anthony Nossiter – – 7 2 -8 2 4 5 – – 20 pts

4th ESP Rafael Trujillo – – 8 5 -9 3 5 4 – – 25 pts

5th AUS Brendan Casey – – 3 8 3 7 -39 13 – – 34 pts

6th AUS Rob McMillan – – 14 6 4 4 -23 10 – – 38 pts

7th FRA Valerian Lebrun – – 4 7 12 8 -32 9 – – 40 pts

8th NZL Karl Purdie – – 10 4 -73 16 9 3 – – 42 pts

9th AUS James Bevis – – -25 10 6 10 8 8 – – 42 pts

10th AUS Ian McKillop – – 15 -18 14 9 1 17 – – 56 pts

11th POR Filipe Silva – – 12 9 10 -19 13 15 – – 59 pts

12th NZL Joe Spooner – – 6 24 13 6 11 -28 – – 60 pts

13th USA Rodion Mazin – – 11 14 11 -15 10 14 – – 60 pts

14th AUS Marcus Whitley – – 18 11 23 11 -26 6 – – 69 pts

15th GBR Lawrence Crispin – – 5 21 16 -31 12 20 – – 74 pts

16th NED Peter Peet – – 9 23 19 17 6 -73 – – 74 pts

17th NZL Mark Perrow – – 13 19 22 13 16 -39 – – 83 pts

18th AUS Lucas Prescott – – 17 25 -28 18 14 12 – – 86 pts

19th AUS Lewis Davies – – 19 -37 21 12 18 16 – – 86 pts

20th GBR Nick Craig – – 21 15 26 -28 22 7 – – 91 pts

Other GBR

48th GBR Roman Khodykin

66th GBR Jeremy White

67th GBR Russell Ward

Full results available here . . .