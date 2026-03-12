Finntalks with Gus Miller oldest Finn sailor to take part in Finn Gold Cup

Gus Miller is the oldest Finn sailor to take part in the Finn Gold Cup and Finn World Masters. At 91 years of age, he finished every race in last month’s Porsche Centre Brisbane 2026 Finn World Masters, returning to Brisbane 50 years after he competed in the 1976 Finn Gold Cup.

While in Brisbane he sat down for a fascinating #Finntalks with Francesca Frazza, reliving his life time of Finn sailing, revealing a few stories, and how the Finn class shaped his life, his understanding of sailing and his friendships.