Finn World Masters 2026 – Brendan Casey takes third win to maintain overall lead

Two races completed on Day 3 of the Porsche Centre Brisbane 2026 Finn World Masters at Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron, Australia.

Australia’s Brendan Casey maintains a four point lead after winning the first race of the day and discarding a 15 in the second (race 5).

Second overall is Rafael Trujillo ESP with a -5 and 2 on 7 pts, and third overall Karl Purdie NZL after a 6 and 1 with 16 pts.

The leading trio are respectively ranked Master, Grand Master and Great Grand Master.

Lawrence Crispin Of Britain is fourth on 22 pts after an 8 and discarding a 34. Fifth is Filipe Silva POR after his best day posting a 7 and 3 for 25 pts.

Nick Craig 8th with 38 pts after a 13 and 14.

R. Phillip Ramming of the USA is the leading Legend in 34th.

Two more races are scheduled for Thursday, however the forecast is challenging with strong winds expected, so racing is in doubt. The event concludes on Friday.

Finn World Masters 2026 (108 entries)

Leaders after 5 races, 1 Discard

1st AUS Brendan Casey M 1 1 2 1 -15 – – 5 pts

2nd ESP Rafael Trujillo GM 2 2 3 -5 2 – – 9 pts

3rd NZL Karl Purdie GGM -29 3 6 6 1 – – 16 pts

4th GBR Lawrence Crispin GGM 6 4 4 8 -34 – – 22 pts

5th POR Filipe Silva M 3 12 -13 7 3 – – 25 pts

6th GER Fabian Lemmel GGM -19 16 5 3 4 – – 28 pts

7th ITA Marko Kolic M 8 13 1 10 -23 – – 32 pts

8th GBR Nick Craig GM 4 7 -21 13 14 – – 38 pts

9th AUS Anthony Nossiter GM 15 6 9 9 -30 – – 39 pts

10th NED Peter Peet GGM 5 18 10 -28 7 – – 40 pts

Full results available here . . .