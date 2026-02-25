RORC Caribbean 600 – Black Jack 100 takes Monohull Line Honours

Remon Vos’ RP100 Black Jack 100, skippered by Tristan Le Brun, takes Monohull Line Honours in the 2026 RORC Caribbean 600

Elapsed time of 01 Day 20 Hrs 31 Mins 36 Secs.

Black Jack 100 Crew: Remon Vos, Tristan Le Brun, Bruce Clark, Clément Cron, Edwin De Laat, Guillaume Berenger, Harley Spreadbury-Key, Jelmer van Beek, Jorden Van Rooijen, Martin Kirketerp Ibsen, Matiu Te Hau, Max Deckers, Robin Jacobs, Rokas Milevicius, Romain Testa, Rutger Vos, Shane Hughes, Sofian Bouvet, Thierry Fouchier and Bram, Vanspengen.

Behind that finishing time lies one of the finest 100-foot match races the event has seen.

On one side, the Farr 100 Leopard 3, helmed by Joost Schuijff and skippered by Chris Sherlock. On the other, RP100 Black Jack 100, originally the legendary Alfa Romeo II reborn and refined for more offshore speed.

Black Jack 100 was making her Caribbean 600 debut under a new team following monohull line honours victories in the Rolex Fastnet Race and the Rolex Middle Sea Race.