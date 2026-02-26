Finn World Masters – Racing cancelled on penultimate day

All racing cancelled on Day 4 of the Porsche Centre Brisbane 2026 Finn World Masters at the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron, in Brisbane, Australia.

All the forecasts proved correct, with more than 20 knots by 11.00, so an early call was made to allow the sailors to make other plans for the day. It was the correct decision, with the wind later exceeding 30 knots.

Brendan Casey, from Australia, holds a four point leads over Rafa Trujillo from Spain in second with Karl Purdie from New Zealand another seven points behind in third.

Both Casey and Purdie are discarding a high score, with Trujillo discarding a fifth, so the event could be decided on one race, but more likely is going down to the wire on Waterloo Bay.

Friday is the final day with two races scheduled from 11.00. The cut off for the last warning is 15.00

Finn World Masters 2026 (108 entries)

Leaders after 5 races, 1 Discard

1st AUS Brendan Casey M 1 1 2 1 -15 – – 5 pts

2nd ESP Rafael Trujillo GM 2 2 3 -5 2 – – 9 pts

3rd NZL Karl Purdie GGM -29 3 6 6 1 – – 16 pts

4th GBR Lawrence Crispin GGM 6 4 4 8 -34 – – 22 pts

5th POR Filipe Silva M 3 12 -13 7 3 – – 25 pts

6th GER Fabian Lemmel GGM -19 16 5 3 4 – – 28 pts

7th ITA Marko Kolic M 8 13 1 10 -23 – – 32 pts

8th GBR Nick Craig GM 4 7 -21 13 14 – – 38 pts

9th AUS Anthony Nossiter GM 15 6 9 9 -30 – – 39 pts

10th NED Peter Peet GGM 5 18 10 -28 7 – – 40 pts

Full results available here . . .