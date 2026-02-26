Olympic classes at the Portugal Grand Prix Round 2 in Vilamoura, Portugal

As a precursor to the Sailing Grand Slam series for the Olympic Classes the Portugal Grand Prix Round 2 opened in Vilamoura, Portugal.

The Sailing Grand Slam (SGS) circuit – basically a revamped World Cup Series of five Olympic Regattas featuring the ten Olympic class events, will open with the Princess Sofia Regatta, Mallorca on 27 March.

Before that the Portugal Grand Prix event (25 to 28 Feb) brings together the five Olympic dinghy classes – 49er, 49erFX, 470, ILCA 6 and 7 – with a total of 316 boats from 44 countries.

Two races were completed for the 49er fleet on the opening day. All other fleets each concluded one race.

Best British placings on the first day were . . . In the ILCA 6, Matilda Nicholls third, ILCA 7 Elliot Hanson also third, in the mixed 470 Haydn Sewell and Daniela Fusco-House 5th, the 49er with Billy Vennis-Ozanna and Zac Blomeley 22nd, and in the 49erFX Florence Brellisford and Sophie Raven 13th.

Opening Day Overall Leaders are :

49er – URU Hernán UMPIERRE and Fernando DIZ – – 1, 1 – – 2 pts

49erFX – NED Odile LAMBRIEX VAN AANHOLT and Marissa IJBEN – – 1 pt

470 mixed – ESP Jordi XAMMAR and Marta CARDONA – – 1 pt

ILCA 6 – CRO Nika FORNAŽAR tied with POL Wiktoria GOŁĘBIOWSKA – – 1 pt

ILCA 7 – HUN Jonatan VADNAI tied with NED Stijn VAN DER VALK – – 1 pt

IlCA 6 men – CRO Bepo DUPLANCIC – – 1 pt

Sailing Grand Slam Events 2026

SGS 1 – Mar 27 to 4 Apr – Princess Sofia Regatta, Mallorca ESP

SGS 2 – Apr 18 to 23 Apr – Semaine Olympique Francaise de Voile, Hyeres FRA

SGS3 – May 30 to 7 June – Dutch Water Week, Almere, Ijmeer NED

SGS 4 – Jun 20 to 28 – Kieler Week, Kiel-Schilksee GER

SGS 5 – Jul 12 to 19 – Long Beach Olympic Classes, Long Beach USA

