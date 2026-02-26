SailGP returns with third event of 2026 – KPMG Sydney Sail Grand Prix

The Rolex SailGP Championship returns this weekend with the KPMG Sydney Sail Grand Prix on Sydney Harbour, the third event of the 2026 SailGP Season.

The BONDS Flying Roos return to Australia for the KPMG Sydney Sail Grand Prix – 28 Feb – 1 Mar – in pole position, following a victory in Auckland and a second at the season opener in Perth.

The Aussies are tied on points with Emirates GBR who match them with a 1, 2 scoreline after winning the opening Perth Grand Prix and a second place in Auckland.

In third place are DS Automobiles Team France, who will miss the Sydney event following the destruction of their F50 in the collision with New Zealand Black Foils at the Auckland GP.

Both the France and New Zealand teams are ruled out of the SailGP circuit for this event while their hulls are repaired/rebuilt, reducing the field to eleven teams for Sydney. It is not yet confirmed when they will return to the fray.

As part of the effort to return them to the circuit a composite F50 is being constructed at Southern Spars in New Zealand with the starboard hull of the French F50, along with both crossbeams, connected to the port hull of the Black Foils F50. A complete second F50 will also need to be constructed before they can return to racing.



KPMG Sydney Sail Grand Prix, Sydney Harbour on 28 February – 1 March 2026.

Race Day 1 Saturday 28 Feb 06:30 am UK time

Race Day 2 Sunday 1 Mar 06:30 am UK time

Emirates GBR Team:

Driver: Dylan Fletcher

Wing Trimmer: Stuart Bithell

Flight Controller: Luke Parkinson

Grinder: Nick Hutton

Grinder: Neil Hunter

Strategist: Hannah Mills

Reserve athlete: Ben Cornish

Reserve strategist: Eleanor Aldridge

Performance Analyst: Nick Robinson

Performance Analyst: Hattie Rogers

Coach: Robbie Wilson