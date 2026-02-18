SailGP – New Zealand and France ruled out of Sydney Grand Prix

New Zealand and France SailGP teams will not compete at next weekend’s KPMG Sydney Sail Grand Prix, following the high-speed collision between the two F50s in Auckland.

Following comprehensive inspection and non-destructive testing, components from both F50s have been assessed.

The New Zealand central pod and port hull have been cleared for reuse, while its starboard hull and cross beams sustained extensive structural damage.

The French central pod, beams and starboard hull have passed inspection following repair work, while its port hull suffered significant damage and will not return to service.

Engineering teams are now focused on rebuilding a race-ready platform by combining viable components from both boats.

A composite F50 is being constructed at Southern Spars in New Zealand with the starboard hull of the French F50, along with both crossbeams, connected to the port hull of the Black Foils F50 – See top image.

Both teams have been advised they will not race in Sydney, with all efforts directed toward returning them safely to the start line as soon as possible.

The incident occurred at the start of race three on opening day of the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix, when the New Zealand F50 lost control approaching mark one at speed before turning sharply in front of the French boat.

A full review of the incident is underway, including detailed analysis of performance data and onboard systems, to understand precisely what occurred and identify any learnings.