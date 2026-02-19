Alessandro Marega wins Finn Gold Cup in Brisbane

Alessandro Marega of Italy is the 2026 Finn Gold Cup winner. Starting the day one point behind Anders Pedersen of Norway, after two final races he finished seven points ahead.

Pedersen (-26, 6) was second with Australia’s Brendan Casey completing the podium (1, 4).

Fourth place went to Valerian Lebrun (3, 1) of France, 5th Anthony Nossiter (5, 13) Australia and sixth Rafael Trujillo (6, -20) of Spain.

Best placed British competitor was Nick Craig (16, 3) in 13th, with Lawrence Crispin finishing 28th.

Winner of the U29 Silver Cup was Hayden Barney of Australia who finished 34th overall. Second Sam Ede also of Australia.

Finn Gold Cup Final Leaders – 10 races, 1 discard (72 entries)

Leaders after 2 final races

1st ITA Alessandro Marega – – -8 8 – – 29 pts

2nd NOR Anders Pedersen – – -26 6 – – 36 pts

3rd AUS Brendan Casey – – 1 4 – – 42 pts

4th FRA Valerian Lebrun – – 3 1 – – 48 pts

5th AUS Anthony Nossiter – – 5 13 – – 50 pts

6th ESP Rafael Trujillo – – 6 -20 – – 53 pts

7th NZL Karl Purdie – – 2 14 – – 86 pts

8th AUS Rob McMillan – – 10 21 – – 97 pts

9th USA Rodion Mazin – – 7 -30 – – 109 pts

10th AUS James Bevis – – 18 17 – – 110 pts

11th POR Filipe Silva – – -22 9 – – 118 pts

12th NED Peter Peet – – 9 18 – – 128 pts

13th GBR Nick Craig – – 16 3 – – 129 pts

14th AUS Marcus Whitley – – -32 19 – – 150 pts

15th NZL Joe Spooner – – 24 -31 – – 155 pts

16th AUS Lucas Prescott – – 28 12 – – 161 pts

17th AUS Lewis Davies – – 25 28 – – 168 pts

18th FRA laurent Hay – – 4 2 – – 173 pts

19th AUS Paul McKenzie – – 21 7 – – 178 pts

20th GER Fabian Lemmel – – 11 10 – – 182 pts

The Porsche Centre Brisbane 2026 Finn Gold Cup, organised by Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron.