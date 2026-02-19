Alessandro Marega wins Finn Gold Cup in Brisbane

Alessandro Marega of Italy is the 2026 Finn Gold Cup winner. Starting the day one point behind Anders Pedersen of Norway, after two final races he finished seven points ahead.
Pedersen (-26, 6) was second with Australia’s Brendan Casey completing the podium (1, 4).
Fourth place went to Valerian Lebrun (3, 1) of France, 5th Anthony Nossiter (5, 13) Australia and sixth Rafael Trujillo (6, -20) of Spain.
Best placed British competitor was Nick Craig (16, 3) in 13th, with Lawrence Crispin finishing 28th.
Winner of the U29 Silver Cup was Hayden Barney of Australia who finished 34th overall. Second Sam Ede also of Australia.
Finn Gold Cup Final Leaders – 10 races, 1 discard (72 entries)
Leaders after 2 final races
1st ITA Alessandro Marega – – -8 8 – – 29 pts
2nd NOR Anders Pedersen – – -26 6 – – 36 pts
3rd AUS Brendan Casey – – 1 4 – – 42 pts
4th FRA Valerian Lebrun – – 3 1 – – 48 pts
5th AUS Anthony Nossiter – – 5 13 – – 50 pts
6th ESP Rafael Trujillo – – 6 -20 – – 53 pts
7th NZL Karl Purdie – – 2 14 – – 86 pts
8th AUS Rob McMillan – – 10 21 – – 97 pts
9th USA Rodion Mazin – – 7 -30 – – 109 pts
10th AUS James Bevis – – 18 17 – – 110 pts
11th POR Filipe Silva – – -22 9 – – 118 pts
12th NED Peter Peet – – 9 18 – – 128 pts
13th GBR Nick Craig – – 16 3 – – 129 pts
14th AUS Marcus Whitley – – -32 19 – – 150 pts
15th NZL Joe Spooner – – 24 -31 – – 155 pts
16th AUS Lucas Prescott – – 28 12 – – 161 pts
17th AUS Lewis Davies – – 25 28 – – 168 pts
18th FRA laurent Hay – – 4 2 – – 173 pts
19th AUS Paul McKenzie – – 21 7 – – 178 pts
20th GER Fabian Lemmel – – 11 10 – – 182 pts
Full results available here . . .
The Porsche Centre Brisbane 2026 Finn Gold Cup, organised by Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron.