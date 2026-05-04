29er EuroCup Malcesine: a real show on Lake Garda

Final day of the 29er EuroCup in Malcesine, with 74 crews from 14 European nations, with the famous winds of Lake Garda.

Overall victory in the men’s crews U19 went to Sweden’s Henric Wigforss & William Drakenberg.

Second Lukas Wagner & Valentin Ziegler of Germany and third Alexandre Mostini & Raphaël Allain of France.

The categories . . .

In the women’s U19 ranking the leader was Italy’s Bianca Marchesini and Lucia Finato, second Liva Beck & Anna Munkholm of Denmark, and third Pétronille Lescanne & Raphaëlle Kimbel of France.

In Mixed Crews, success for Emilia Salvatore & Pietro Rizzi of Italy, also fourth place overall. Second was Victoria Demutas & Ludovico Beretta Italy and third the Czech pair Karolina Lojkova & Kristian Bezusek.

In the U17 category, victory for Ethan Kiu & Louis Polson of Hong Kong, second the French pair Alexis Hauzy & Jack Devaux, and third Philippe Papin & Thibault Chambron also France.

Among the youngest, Lahari Kommaravelly & Eswa Suragani (IND) were the first female crew, while Lara Aurora Hummel & Leon Vincent Hummel (SLO) were the best mixed crew.

29er EuroCup 2026 – Final Overall Leaders

1st SWE Henric WIGFORSS and William DRAKENBERG – u19M – – 24 pts

2nd GER Lukas WAGNER and Valentin ZIEGLER – u19M – – 35 pts

3rd FRA Alexandre MOSTINI and Raphaël ALLAIN – u19M – – 38 pts

4th ITA Emilia SALVATORE and Pietro RIZZI – u19MX – – 38 pts

5th ITA Victoria DEMURTAS and Ludovico BERETTA – u19MX – – 43 pts

6th HUN Mor CSEKOVSZKY and Martin ZARANDY – SeniorM – – 54 pts

7th ITA Bianca MARCHESINI and Lucia FINATO – u19W – – 58 pts

8th HKG Ethan KIU and Louis POLSON – u17M – – 64 pts

9th CZE Karolina LOJKOVA and Kristian BEZUSEK – u19MX – – 65 pts

10th FRA Barnabé JOUAN and Mathurin AUGU – u19M – – 66 pts

Full results available here . . .