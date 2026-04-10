RYA Youth Nationals – Final results 420 and ILCA classes at Hayling Island

RYA Youth National Championships 2026 taking place from 3-10 April at Hayling Island Sailing Club.

The event was run in two blocks:

Block A: 3-6 April, Nacra15, iQFoil, 29er

Block B: 7-10 April, ILCA classes, 420s

Final leading results for Block A – Results click here

Final leading results for Block B – ILCA classes and 420:

In the 420 the category winners are: u19M Hugo FLETCHER and Alex FLINT, u19W India EASTWOOD and Isla FLETCHER, and u19MX Joseph JONES and Hennie BURLTON.

In the ILCA 6 Men the winners are: U17 Toby WAGGETT, U19 Ethan RHODES.

In the ILCA 6 Women the winners are: U17 Jessica POWELL, U19 Katherine GUNN and U21 Poppy LUXTON.

In the ILCA 7 Men the winners are: U21 Sam GRAYTON, U19 Leo YATES.

420 – Final leaders after Medal Race (39 entries)

1st GBR Hugo FLETCHER and Alex FLINT – – u19M – – 28 pts

2nd GBR India EASTWOOD and Isla FLETCHER – – u19W – – 30 pts

3rd GBR Joseph JONES and Hennie BURLTON – – u19MX – – 40 pts

4th GBR Harry GEORGE and Olivia CREASY – – u19MX – – 40 pts

5th GBR Pippa SHEPHERD and Lauren MECKLENBURGH – – u17W – – 43 pts

6th GBR Tabitha DAVIES and Sophia SFAXI – – u21W – – 75 pts

ILCA 6 U17/19Men – Final leaders after Medal Race (49 entries)

1st GBR Toby WAGGETT – – u17M – – 10 pts

2nd GBR Ethan RHODES – – u17M – – 52 pts

3rd GBR Tom HAKES – – u19M – – 52 pts

4th GBR Ben ANDERSON – – u19W – – 52 pts

5th GBR Spirit ALDERSON – – u19M – – 56 pts

6th GBR Thomas SAUNDERS – – u19M – – 57 pts

ILCA 6 U17/19/21Women – Final leaders after Medal Race (17 entries)

1st GBR Jessica POWELL – – u17 – – 17 pts

2nd GBR Katherine GUNN – – u19 – – 19 pts

3rd GBR Poppy LUXTON – – u21 – – 32 pts

4th GBR Bronwen THOMAS – – u21 – – 35 pts

5th GBR Isla TODD – – u19 – – 47 pts

6th GBR Ava HARRIS-SCOTT – – u17 – – 50 pts

ILCA 7 U17/19/21 – Final leaders after Medal Race (12 entries)

1st GBR Sam GRAYTON – – u21 – – 25 pts

2nd GBR Leo YATES – – u19 – – 29 pts

3rd GBR Alfie NOEL – – u21 – – 33 pts

4th GBR Joseph ROWE – – u21 – – 36 pts

5th GBR Oliver MAYO – – u19 – – 37 pts

6th GBR Archie MUNRO-PRICE – – u21 – – 38 pts

Full results available here . . .