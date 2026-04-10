RYA Youth Nationals – Final results 420 and ILCA classes at Hayling Island

RYA Youth National Championships 2026 taking place from 3-10 April at Hayling Island Sailing Club.
The event was run in two blocks:
- Block A: 3-6 April, Nacra15, iQFoil, 29er
- Block B: 7-10 April, ILCA classes, 420s
Final leading results for Block A – Results click here
Final leading results for Block B – ILCA classes and 420:
In the 420 the category winners are: u19M Hugo FLETCHER and Alex FLINT, u19W India EASTWOOD and Isla FLETCHER, and u19MX Joseph JONES and Hennie BURLTON.
In the ILCA 6 Men the winners are: U17 Toby WAGGETT, U19 Ethan RHODES.
In the ILCA 6 Women the winners are: U17 Jessica POWELL, U19 Katherine GUNN and U21 Poppy LUXTON.
In the ILCA 7 Men the winners are: U21 Sam GRAYTON, U19 Leo YATES.
420 – Final leaders after Medal Race (39 entries)
1st GBR Hugo FLETCHER and Alex FLINT – – u19M – – 28 pts
2nd GBR India EASTWOOD and Isla FLETCHER – – u19W – – 30 pts
3rd GBR Joseph JONES and Hennie BURLTON – – u19MX – – 40 pts
4th GBR Harry GEORGE and Olivia CREASY – – u19MX – – 40 pts
5th GBR Pippa SHEPHERD and Lauren MECKLENBURGH – – u17W – – 43 pts
6th GBR Tabitha DAVIES and Sophia SFAXI – – u21W – – 75 pts
ILCA 6 U17/19Men – Final leaders after Medal Race (49 entries)
1st GBR Toby WAGGETT – – u17M – – 10 pts
2nd GBR Ethan RHODES – – u17M – – 52 pts
3rd GBR Tom HAKES – – u19M – – 52 pts
4th GBR Ben ANDERSON – – u19W – – 52 pts
5th GBR Spirit ALDERSON – – u19M – – 56 pts
6th GBR Thomas SAUNDERS – – u19M – – 57 pts
ILCA 6 U17/19/21Women – Final leaders after Medal Race (17 entries)
1st GBR Jessica POWELL – – u17 – – 17 pts
2nd GBR Katherine GUNN – – u19 – – 19 pts
3rd GBR Poppy LUXTON – – u21 – – 32 pts
4th GBR Bronwen THOMAS – – u21 – – 35 pts
5th GBR Isla TODD – – u19 – – 47 pts
6th GBR Ava HARRIS-SCOTT – – u17 – – 50 pts
ILCA 7 U17/19/21 – Final leaders after Medal Race (12 entries)
1st GBR Sam GRAYTON – – u21 – – 25 pts
2nd GBR Leo YATES – – u19 – – 29 pts
3rd GBR Alfie NOEL – – u21 – – 33 pts
4th GBR Joseph ROWE – – u21 – – 36 pts
5th GBR Oliver MAYO – – u19 – – 37 pts
6th GBR Archie MUNRO-PRICE – – u21 – – 38 pts