Rolex SailGP Championship makes its long-awaited South American debut

The Enel Rio Sail Grand Prix begins Saturday on Guanabara Bay, with Sugarloaf Mountain, Christ the Redeemer and Copacabana as their backdrop.

For the first time the Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team will compete on home waters, led by double Olympic gold medallist and SailGP’s first female driver, Brazil’s Martine Grael.

Competition is at an all-time high with Dylan Fletcher’s Emirates Great Britain defending the top spot and and Tom Slingsby’s BONDS Flying Roos second on the 2026 leaderboard. The DS Team France are tied in third place on 20 points with the U.S SailGP Team.

The all-American team is fresh off an event win in Sydney last month – their first win as the rebranded team under the leadership of driver Taylor Canfield.

While the DS Automobiles SailGP Team France return to the start line in Rio with their rebuilt F50, following a crash with New Zealand’s Black Foils at the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix in February. The Kiwi team will not be racing . . . they still await a new boat.

Los Gallos SailGP Team, driven by Diego Botín, enter Rio in fifth place overall and looking to mark the team’s first time racing under new ownership, having been acquired by long-term investor in sports, the Quantum Pacific Group.

Racing will get underway Saturday at 7 pm BST – 3 pm Rio time.



Emirates GBR Team Crew for Rio

Driver: Dylan Fletcher

Wing Trimmer: Stuart Bithell

Flight Controller: Luke Parkinson

Grinder: Nick Hutton

Grinder: Neil Hunter

Strategist: Hannah Mills

Reserve strategist: Eleanor Aldridge

Data analyst: Nick Robinson

Data analyst: Ben Cornish

Coach: Robbie Wilson

Season 2026 Results (after 3 of 13 events)

1. Great Britain, Dylan Fletcher (GBR), 1-2-2 – – 28 pts

2. Australia, Tom Slingsby (AUS), 2-1-5 – – 25 pts

3. United States, Taylor Canfield (USA), 5-7-1 – – 20 pts

4. France, Quentin Delapierre (FRA), 3-4-13* – – 20 pts

5. Spain, Diego Botin (ESP), 12-3-3 – – 16 pts – – 16 pts

6. Artemis, Nathan Outteridge (AUS), 4-5-9 – – 15 pts

7. Italy, Phil Robertson (NZL), 7-13-4 – – 11 pts

8. Denmark, Nicolai Sehested (DEN), 8-9-6 – – 11 pts

9. Germany, Erik Heil (GER), 9-6-8 – – 10 pts

10. Canada, Giles Scott (CAN/GBR), 6-10-11 – – 6 pts

11. Brazil, Martine Grael (BRA), 10-11-7 – – 5 pts

12. New Zealand, Peter Burling (NZL), 13-8-12 – – 2 pts

13. Switzerland, Sébastien Schneiter (SUI), 11-12-10 – – 1pts

* Received compensation points for Sydney due to boat damage in Event 2.