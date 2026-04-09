Spain’s Los Gallos SailGP Team is 12th team to be privately owned

As the Rolex SailGP Championship resumes this weekend in Rio de Janeiro, SailGP confirmed the sale of Spain’s Los Gallos SailGP Team to Quantum Pacific Group.

The transaction means Los Gallos become the 12th of 13 teams in the Championship to be privately owned, underlining the league’s evolution into a global, investment-backed sports property.

The deal represents the largest-ever investment in a sailing team in Spain and sees one of SailGP’s most dominant outfits backed by a group with a growing footprint across elite sport, which includes Atlético de Madrid, F.C. Famalicão and the Movistar Team.

Spain remains a key market for SailGP, with a passionate fan base and a proven track record as a host nation. After four successful seasons in Cádiz, the championship will relocate to Valencia for the first time on 5 and 6 September 2026.

The Enel Rio Sail Grand Prix takes place in Guanabara Bay this Saturday and Sunday. Los Gallos led by Olympic gold medallists Diego Botín and Florian Trittel, alongside strategist Nicole van der Velden, are placed fifth after three events with 12-3-3 on 16 pts.