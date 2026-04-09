America’s Cup – Saved by the Bell

The first late challenger to break-cover, American Racing Challenger Team USA, was greeted by a general sense of relief across the America’s Cup world.

While the five existing teams had been gamely plowing ahead, there was a sense of a missing piece . . . The 2027 edition would have been in uncharted waters, as the first America’s Cup competition without a U.S. team. That unthinkable situation is now avoided with the new American team.

Commercially not having a US team in the ‘America’s Cup’ would have likely been a step too far for USA media outlets. And also for the strongly patriotic American audience, especially with it also taking place outside the USA – pretty much a none event – only of interest to dedicated AC aficionados!

But all that rolls away with the entry of the carefully titled, American Racing Challenger Team USA, representing Sail Newport YC.

And although late they have arrived fully loaded, with the major stumbling block for late entries – the required hardware – solved by acquiring key America’s Cup sailing assets from the American Magic organisation, including the AC75 ‘Patriot’ (top image) and the team’s two AC40 platforms.

There is still a lot to do, Patriot will require a major refit to comply with the latest AC75 rule and a crew and shore side team put together.

But again they have made a major move. The US challenge will be led by American yachtsman Ken Read, a two-time Rolex Yachtsman of the Year, Read was helmsman aboard two of Dennis Conner’s Stars & Stripes America’s Cup campaigns. He also served as strategist and coach with America’s Cup entry Young America in 1995.

Read is well aware of the latest foiling and rig technology used in the AC75 boats. In 2021 he was named as President of North Technology Group, a group of marine companies which includes North Sails, Southern Spars, Future Fibres, Hall Spars, North Action Sports, and North Performance Apparel.

There will now be something of a scramble to fill the major sailing places for American Racing Challenger Team USA to take its place on the starting line for the 38th America’s Cup in Naples in spring 2027.

Ken Read, CEO, American Racing Challenger Team USA: “Having the opportunity to represent the United States once again in the America’s Cup is a tremendous honor. We’re under no illusion about the challenges ahead and we’re fully focused on building a team that can win the Cup.

We are looking forward to building a programme that American sailors can be proud of and establishing a legacy that endures well into the future.”

The first preliminary regatta of the 2027 America’s Cup, a long-weekend of AC40 fleet racing, is due to take place in front of the Port of Cagliari from 21 to 24 May 2026, although getting on the water for that event might be a bit of a stretch.

The actual 38th America’s Cup Match is not until July 2027, but they will have to be ready for the Preliminary events: the 2027 Final Preliminary event (sailed in AC75s) and the Louis Vuitton Challenger’s Selection Series (CSS) for the Louis Vuitton Cup) that precede the actual America’s Cup.

America’s Cup Partnership AC40 event in Naples will mark the first time the five founding teams (Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL), GB1 (GBR), Luna Rossa (ITA), Tudor Team Alinghi (SUI), and K-Challenge (FRA)) come together.

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