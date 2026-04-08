ENEL Rio SailGP – Martine Grael brings world’s fastest sail racing home to Brazil

This weekend (11-12 April) will see the fourth event of SailGP 2026: ENEL Rio Sail Grand Prix, Mubadala Brazil.

While the Black Foils will continue to sit-out the series, the France DS Automobiles F50 is now in Rio for final testing before this weekend’s Enel Rio Sail Grand Prix.

The event was supposed to happen last year, but it didn’t due to equipment issues. This has built a considerable anticipation ahead of this event, and puts a lot of pressure on Martine Grael who has sailed in Guanabara Bay since childhood.

Now, as SailGP’s first female driver, she’s bringing the world’s fastest sail racing to South America for the first time.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Grael and Kahena Kunze held off New Zealand by two seconds in the final race to win gold in the 49erFX class, setting off celebrations on Flamengo Beach that saw them carried ashore on their skiff by a crowd wading into the surf.

This time round the Kiwis will not be competing, they are waiting on a replacement hull currently in build at SailGP Technology in Southampton, UK. Once completed it will be transported to either Bermuda (10 – 11 May), or more likely New York for the team to complete testing ahead of the Mubadala New York Sail GP (31 May – 1 June).

After Rio the next Rolex SailGP Championship stops are in Bermuda (10 – 11 May), New York (31 May – 1 June) and Halifax (21 – 22 June) before the league moves across the Atlantic to Portsmouth UK (26-27 July) for the start of the European leg of the season.

Emirates GBR Team Crew for Rio

Driver: Dylan Fletcher

Wing Trimmer: Stuart Bithell

Flight Controller: Luke Parkinson

Grinder: Nick Hutton

Grinder: Neil Hunter

Strategist: Hannah Mills

Reserve strategist: Eleanor Aldridge

Data analyst: Nick Robinson

Data analyst: Ben Cornish

Coach: Robbie Wilson

Season 2026 Results (after 3 of 13 events)

1. Great Britain, Dylan Fletcher (GBR), 1-2-2 – – 28 pts

2. Australia, Tom Slingsby (AUS), 2-1-5 – – 25 pts

3. United States, Taylor Canfield (USA), 5-7-1 – – 20 pts

4. France, Quentin Delapierre (FRA), 3-4-13* – – 20 pts

5. Spain, Diego Botin (ESP), 12-3-3 – – 16 pts – – 16 pts

6. Artemis, Nathan Outteridge (AUS), 4-5-9 – – 15 pts

7. Italy, Phil Robertson (NZL), 7-13-4 – – 11 pts

8. Denmark, Nicolai Sehested (DEN), 8-9-6 – – 11 pts

9. Germany, Erik Heil (GER), 9-6-8 – – 10 pts

10. Canada, Giles Scott (CAN/GBR), 6-10-11 – – 6 pts

11. Brazil, Martine Grael (BRA), 10-11-7 – – 5 pts

12. New Zealand, Peter Burling (NZL), 13-8-12 – – 2 pts

13. Switzerland, Sébastien Schneiter (SUI), 11-12-10 – – 1pts

* Received compensation points for Sydney due to boat damage in Event 2.