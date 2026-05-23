AC38 Preliminary Regatta Day 2 – Luna Rossa keep the pressure on

The two Luna Rossa teams keep their top 3 places but Emirates Team New Zealand join them in second place with a best of the day 1, 3, 2, scoreline.

The Luna Rossa Women & Youth boat extend their lead to 12 pts with a 4, 2, 1 score after six race completed. In second place are Emirates Team New Zealand 1, 3, 2, and third Luna Rossa 2 with a 2, 4, 3, score Saturday.

Nathan Outteridge and Seb Menziesin ETNZ 1 took the first race of day 2 – race 4 – after a cracking battle with Peter Burling and Ruggero Tita in Luna Rossa 2 with a 2 sec win on the line. Third place went to the ETNZ Women & Youth boat.

Friday’s top team, the Italian Women & Youth boat of Marco Gradoni and Margherita Porro came back into the fray, with a second place behind a rejuvenated Hannah Mills in the Women & Youth Athena Pathway team.

With yesterday’s capsize behind them Athena Pathway took the lead on leg 3 and held it for a 57 sec win. It was the Swiss’ turn to capsize in this race, recovering to take part in the final race.

The wind was continuing to ease and staying on the foils was essential in race 3.

Outteridge in ETNZ 1 lead the early stages in what became a match race with Gradoni in the Luna Rossa 1 Women & Youth boat. Luna Rossa 1 eventually took the win by 11sec at the finish, with third going to Burling in Luna Rossa 2.

Another win-some, lose-some day for the Brits . . . Dylan Fletcher and GB1 never made it onto the water, but the Hannah Mills, Ellie Aldridge, Women & Youth Athena Pathway team won their first race of the event (6, 1, 6) to fly the flag.

Work is underway to get GB1 back on the water for the third and final day of racing on Sunday and a full review will be undertaken.

Racing continues Sunday with two more fleet races, and then a winner-takes-all match race final for the top two teams. The winner will take home the title of the Preliminary Regatta Sardinia.