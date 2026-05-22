2026 ILCA Senior Europeans – Final Day Results in Kastela

Maria Erdi of Hungary won the women’s ILCA 6 European title, Pavlos Kontides won the men’s European ILCA 7 title, and Claudio Crocco of Italy won the men’s ILCA 6 title.
A dramatic final day with winds ranging from 4 to 22 knots brought the 2026 ILCA Senior European Championships & Open European Trophy to a conclusion in Kaštela.
In the ILCA 6 Women fleet, Hungary’s Maria Erdi secured the championship title and her second Senior European crown after a remarkable final-day performance of 1-26-1.
Charlotte Rose of the USA took silver in the Open, while Britain’s Matilda Nicholls finished the European championship with the silver medal and the Open with bromze. Belgium’s Emma Plasschaert completed the European podium in bronze position.
The ILCA 7 Men fleet saw another impressive performance from Cyprus sailor Pavlos Kontides, who claimed his third Senior European title.
Germany’s Philipp Buhl earned the silver medal, while Croatia celebrated a podium finish thanks to local favourite Filip Jurišić, who secured the bronze medal.
The ILCA 6 Men championship was dominated by Italy, with Claudio Crocco crowned both Overall and Under-21 European Champion.
Final Open/Europe Leaders after Friday racing:
ILCA 7 Men Gold Fleet after 9 races
1st CYP Pavlos KONTIDES – – 39 pts
2nd GER Philipp BUHL – – 40 pts
3rd NZL George GAUTREY – – 42 pts
4th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD – – 32 pts
5th CRO Filip JURISIC – – 68 pts
6th ITA Lorenzo CHIAVARINI – – 71 pts
7th IRL Finn LYNCH – – 73 pts
8th ITA Dimitri PERONI – – 78 pts
9th NED Duko BOS – – 86 pts
10th MNE Milivoj DUKIC – – 87 pts
Leading GBR:
14th GBR Finley DICKINSON
15th GBR Sam WHALEY
ILCA 6 Women Gold Fleet after 11 races
1st HUN Maria ERDI – – 54 pts
2nd USA Charlotte ROSE Non EU – – 62 pts
3rd GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 79 pts
4th BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 80 pts
5th IRL Eve MCMAHON U23 – – 88 pts
6th NED Roos WIND U23 – – 106 pts
7th POL Agata BARWINSKA – – 123 pts
8th GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 127 pts
9th ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO U23 – – 131 pts
10th GER JUlia GUESSELBERG – – 134 pts
Other GBR
13th GBR Daisy COLLINGRIDGE
22nd GBR Molly SACKER
ILCA 6 Men Fleet after 10 races
1st ITA Claudio CROCCO – – 24 pts
2nd ITA Lorenzo GHIROTTI – – 24 pts
3rd ITA Giovanni BEDONI – – 29 pts
4th CRO Toma SMIRCIC – – 35 pts
5th ITA Mattia DI LORENZO – – 63 pts
6th ITA Pietro COLAZZO – – 75 pts
7th CRO Mislav BARCOT – – 77 pts
8th CRO Edi JURMAN – – 84 pts
9th CRO Roko TOMSIC – – 88 pts
10th CYP Anatoli ZOUBOVSKI – – 90 pts
Leading GBR
12th GBR Archie MUNRO-PRICE
Full results available here . . .