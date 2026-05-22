2026 ILCA Senior Europeans – Final Day Results in Kastela

Maria Erdi of Hungary won the women’s ILCA 6 European title, Pavlos Kontides won the men’s European ILCA 7 title, and Claudio Crocco of Italy won the men’s ILCA 6 title.

A dramatic final day with winds ranging from 4 to 22 knots brought the 2026 ILCA Senior European Championships & Open European Trophy to a conclusion in Kaštela.

In the ILCA 6 Women fleet, Hungary’s Maria Erdi secured the championship title and her second Senior European crown after a remarkable final-day performance of 1-26-1.

Charlotte Rose of the USA took silver in the Open, while Britain’s Matilda Nicholls finished the European championship with the silver medal and the Open with bromze. Belgium’s Emma Plasschaert completed the European podium in bronze position.

The ILCA 7 Men fleet saw another impressive performance from Cyprus sailor Pavlos Kontides, who claimed his third Senior European title.

Germany’s Philipp Buhl earned the silver medal, while Croatia celebrated a podium finish thanks to local favourite Filip Jurišić, who secured the bronze medal.

The ILCA 6 Men championship was dominated by Italy, with Claudio Crocco crowned both Overall and Under-21 European Champion.

Final Open/Europe Leaders after Friday racing:

ILCA 7 Men Gold Fleet after 9 races

1st CYP Pavlos KONTIDES – – 39 pts

2nd GER Philipp BUHL – – 40 pts

3rd NZL George GAUTREY – – 42 pts

4th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD – – 32 pts

5th CRO Filip JURISIC – – 68 pts

6th ITA Lorenzo CHIAVARINI – – 71 pts

7th IRL Finn LYNCH – – 73 pts

8th ITA Dimitri PERONI – – 78 pts

9th NED Duko BOS – – 86 pts

10th MNE Milivoj DUKIC – – 87 pts

Leading GBR:

14th GBR Finley DICKINSON

15th GBR Sam WHALEY

ILCA 6 Women Gold Fleet after 11 races

1st HUN Maria ERDI – – 54 pts

2nd USA Charlotte ROSE Non EU – – 62 pts

3rd GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 79 pts

4th BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 80 pts

5th IRL Eve MCMAHON U23 – – 88 pts

6th NED Roos WIND U23 – – 106 pts

7th POL Agata BARWINSKA – – 123 pts

8th GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 127 pts

9th ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO U23 – – 131 pts

10th GER JUlia GUESSELBERG – – 134 pts

Other GBR

13th GBR Daisy COLLINGRIDGE

22nd GBR Molly SACKER

ILCA 6 Men Fleet after 10 races

1st ITA Claudio CROCCO – – 24 pts

2nd ITA Lorenzo GHIROTTI – – 24 pts

3rd ITA Giovanni BEDONI – – 29 pts

4th CRO Toma SMIRCIC – – 35 pts

5th ITA Mattia DI LORENZO – – 63 pts

6th ITA Pietro COLAZZO – – 75 pts

7th CRO Mislav BARCOT – – 77 pts

8th CRO Edi JURMAN – – 84 pts

9th CRO Roko TOMSIC – – 88 pts

10th CYP Anatoli ZOUBOVSKI – – 90 pts

Leading GBR

12th GBR Archie MUNRO-PRICE

Full results available here . . .