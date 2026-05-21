Italy doubles down with second Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta scheduled for Naples

Italy doubles down . . . Announcing that the second Preliminary Regatta of the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup will take place in Naples from 24 to 27 September.

The announcement was made in Cagliari, prior to the commencement of racing in the first Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta opening Friday 22 May.

The racecourse for the second preliminary event will be the Bay of Naples, a unique setting that will serve as the backdrop for the races. The event will also an opportunity to showcase the venue for the historic 2027 America’s Cup event in July 2027.

The dates for the 2027 Final Preliminary event (sailed in AC75s) and the Louis Vuitton Challenger’s Selection Series (CSS) for the Louis Vuitton Cup that precede the 38th America’s Cup have yet to be announced.