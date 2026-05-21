Athena Pathway (GBR) capsize at AC38 Preliminary Regatta

Athena Pathway, the British AC40 being sailed by skipper Hannah Mills with a crew of Youth and Women sailors capsized during practice racing in Cagliari.

The cause of the capsize is unknown. Mills said that their was a massive bang, possibly hitting something, which caused them to steer into a bit of a Chinese gybe and a nose-dive capsize.

No crew members were injured and the boat appeared undamaged apart from some batten breakage.

The five AC38 teams will have an Official Practice Race Day Thursday, followed by three race days starting on Friday 22 May. Across the three race days, all teams will compete in a series fleet races with up to three races scheduled each day.

On Race Day 3, two fleet races are scheduled and the Preliminary Regatta will conclude with a winner-takes-all match race final for the top two teams. The winner will take home the title of the Preliminary Regatta Sardinia.

The eight-boat fleet will see Emirates Team New Zealand line up against GB1 (UK), Luna Rossa (ITA), Tudor Team Alinghi (SUI), and La Roche-Posay Racing Team (FRA).

Like Emirates Team New Zealand, both the British and Italian teams will also field a second AC40 crewed by their respective Women’s and Youth sailors.