SailGP 13-Event 2027 Season Takes Flight in Asia with Hong Kong Sail Grand Prix

SailGP rolls out its 13-Event 2027 Season which will open with the Hong Kong Sail Grand Prix on January 23-24 2027.

Taking flight on Victoria Harbour with the Hong Kong Sail Grand Prix marks the sail racing championship’s most ambitious global expansion to date.

Hong Kong joins a 13-event calendar spanning Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East. San Francisco also makes its return after a season-long hiatus – a second confirmed SailGP event in the United States in 2027.

SailGP CEO and co-founder Sir Russell Coutts said, “SailGP’s 2027 Season represents a major step forward – reflecting both the scale of our ambition, and the strength of the demand we’re seeing from cities and partners globally wanting to be part of the championship.”

“Hong Kong is a world-class destination for SailGP – and a venue we expect to deliver strong commercial interest and an unmatched fan experience. Victoria Harbour is built for the close-to-shore stadium racing SailGP is becoming known for around the globe.”

The Hong Kong Sail Grand Prix sets the tone for a global championship schedule that blends established host cities with strategic new markets.

From Hong Kong, the Rolex SailGP Championship returns to Perth, Western Australia – one of SailGP’s fastest and most demanding race venues on the calendar.

After a North American swing through San Francisco, Bermuda, Halifax and New York, the championship moves to Europe for a packed summer schedule beginning with the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix on the Solent – where close-to-shore racing and sold-out crowds have made the Portsmouth event one of the standout stops on the calendar.

From there, SailGP returns to Sassnitz on Germany’s Baltic coast and Valencia, Spain, before a final European destination in Italy – to be revealed later this month.

The season races to its finish with back-to-back events in Rio de Janeiro and Dubai, showcasing two of the championship’s most visually spectacular destinations.

ROLEX SAILGP CHAMPIONSHIP – 2027 SEASON CALENDAR

JAN 23-24 – Hong Kong Sail Grand Prix

FEB 2027 – Australia Sail Grand Prix | Perth

APR 3-4 – San Francisco Sail Grand Prix

MAY 1-2 – Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix

MAY 15-16 – Canada Sail Grand Prix | Halifax

JUNE 5-6 – New York Sail Grand Prix

JULY 24-25 – Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Portsmouth

AUG 14-15 – Germany Sail Grand Prix | Sassnitz

SEP 4-5 – Spain Sail Grand Prix | Valencia

SEP 11-12 – Italy Sail Grand Prix

OCT 9-10 – Enel Rio Sail Grand Prix

NOV 20-21 – Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, presented by DP World

NOV / DEC TBC – Rolex SailGP Championship 2027 Season Grand Final