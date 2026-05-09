King Charles III gives Emirates GBR Royal seal of approval

King Charles III has given Emirates GBR the Royal seal of approval ahead of the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix this weekend.

The King met the British SailGP Driver Dylan Fletcher MBE during his state visit to the overseas territory.

Fletcher greeted The King at Bermuda’s Royal Naval Dockyard and presented him with a model version of the Emirates GBR F50 race boat.

Emirates GBR Driver Dylan Fletcher MBE said: “A real honour to represent Emirates GBR and meet The King in Bermuda. He was visiting the Endeavour Programme, which does amazing work dedicated to making sailing accessible to everyone on the island.”

“We presented The King with a model F50 boat, which will now be on permanent display at Government House in Bermuda. He wished us all the best for this weekend, so we’ve got the royal seal of approval ahead of racing.”

As well as meeting The King, Fletcher also met with local youth who are part of Endeavour, a Bermuda-based charity dedicated to empowering youth from diverse backgrounds across the island through experiential learning.

Using sailing as a dynamic platform, Endeavour supports young people build confidence and essential life skills while learning more about Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics, environmental conservation, Bermuda’s maritime heritage, and maritime career pathways.

On 9 and 10 May, Fletcher and the Emirates GBR crew will be racing at the Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix. The Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix racing is from 14:00 hrs local time on both days.

For British fans the racing starts at 18:00 hrs on both days and will be reported here.

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