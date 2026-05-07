ORC World Championship 2026 opens with the 71st Regata dei Tre Golfi

The ORC World Championship 2026 will open the 71st Regata dei Tre Golfi, with the iconic offshore race at the heart of the event.

The ORC championship has brought together over 110 boats from around the world.

Friday 8 May will see the start of the 150-nautical-mile offshore race which will take the fleet across the Gulfs of Naples, Gaeta and Salerno, rounding the iconic islands of Ischia, Ponza, Capri and Li Galli.

Racing will then move to Sorrento for the Inshore race series, scheduled from Monday 11 May, with the coastal race on Wednesday and the final inshore races completed on Thursday 14 May, the ORC World Championship awards and pasta party.

Tre Golfi Sailing Week