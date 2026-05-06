Class40 CIC Med Channel Race 4th day of racing

Competitors in the CIC MED CHANNEL RACE are entering their 4th day of racing, with seven boats within 12 miles of each other.

Leading at the 8:00 AM rankings Wednesday morning was Class40 STELLA NOVA, skippered by Omar Naas and Louis Torreilles.

Second RDT LOGISTIC – OCEAN CONNECT, skippered by Yves Courbon, and third PHARE 40 – HA PLUS PME, skippered by Mathieu Clvaeau and François Verdier.

Early Wednesday morning, there are still 25 miles of close-hauled sailing in about 15 knots from the south to avoid the southeast corner of the firing zone and head towards the next gate at the tip of Sardinia and on to Mallorca.

The second part of the race should be dominated by downwind sailing, a welcome relief for the crews who have been sailing at an angle since Sunday’s departure.

The Class40 GLACES ROMANE had to retire last night due to significant engine problems and a loss of power.