America’s Cup . . . Enjoy la dolce vita — even if only for a weekend

The first racing of the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup will open in Cagliari, May 21–24, 2026.

For teams, spectators, and fans arriving from all over the world this will be an opportunity to immerse themselves in the true Italian lifestyle and enjoy la dolce vita — even if only for a weekend.

1. An Italian would never order a cappuccino after midday

Italians drink cappuccino only at breakfast. There’s a margin of tolerance that allows this habit to stretch until noon, but absolutely no later. Ordering a cappuccino at lunch could be considered a real sacrilege!

2. Don’t be afraid to try out your Italian: you’ll win over your conversation partner

We all know Italian is a complicated language. But, if you make the effort to put together a few phrases, people will immediately warm to you. And if you really want to impress, throw in a “mamma mia” to emphasize your amazement.

3. Breakfast is sweet

For Italians breakfast is sweet. A croissant and cappuccino are a must, though there are some exceptions—like pizzetta sfoglia in Cagliari or the Neapolitan sfogliatella—and every café (coffee shop or pastry shop) has its own specialties.

4. For Italians, clothes make the man

Italians’ love for fashion is no urban legend. In Italy, flip-flops are only worn to go to the beach. In general, people dress with care for every occasion. Even the supermarket can become the perfect place to take inspiration for style.

5. Physical contact is natural

Italians—especially from Rome southward—are very warm. Physical contact is a way of expressing esteem and affection, pats on the back, hugs, and above all, when saying goodbye, know that the double kiss is a must. In fact, kissing is commonly used as a greeting; it indicates familiarity and affection and is often a more informal alternative to the classic handshake.

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38th America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta – First competitive meeting for AC38 Teams