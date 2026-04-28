America’s Cup – Giles Scott joins American Racing Challenger Team USA

Giles Scott joins American Racing Challenger Team USA as Sailing Director, a key leadership role reporting directly to team CEO Ken Read.

Scott, another member of the coterie of world class solo sailors signed up for the 2027 Cup, will bring a wealth of elite-level racing experience and technical insight to the campaign as the team ramps up preparations for the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup.

A double Olympic gold medallist and four-time Finn Gold Cup winner, Scott was a member of the British America’s Cup Team at the 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona, Driver for the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team and latterly the Canada SailGP Team.

Scott’s appointment underlines the seriousness of American Racing Challenger’s ambitions as it builds toward one of the most competitive America’s Cups in recent history.

He will play an integral role in shaping the team’s sailing programme and performance strategy, working closely with leadership and crew as preparations intensify.

Earlier this month, American Racing Challenger Team USA, representing Challenging Yacht Club Sail Newport, was confirmed as an Official Challenger for the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup, marking a major milestone in the continued resurgence of American sailing on the global stage.

The team is the vision of entrepreneurs Karel Komárek and Chris Welch, and will be led by Ken Read, a two-time Rolex Yachtsman of the Year and one of the sport’s most accomplished and respected figures.

Ken Read CEO, American Racing Challenger Team USA

“Giles is one of the most accomplished sailors of his generation, and his experience, mindset, and attention to detail will be invaluable to this campaign. With the time frames we’re working to, getting the chemistry right from day one is essential.”

“You need a group that can come together quickly, trust each other, and perform under extreme pressure – Giles will play a huge role in helping us build that environment.”

AC38 Programme:

The first preliminary regatta of the 2027 America’s Cup, a long-weekend of AC40 fleet racing, is due to take place in front of the Port of Cagliari from 21 to 24 May 2026, although getting on the water for that event might be a bit of a stretch.

The actual 38th America’s Cup Match is not until July 2027, but they will have to be ready for the Preliminary events: the 2027 Final Preliminary event (sailed in AC75s) and the Louis Vuitton Challenger’s Selection Series (CSS) for the Louis Vuitton Cup) that precede the actual America’s Cup.

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