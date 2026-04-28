Superyacht Cup Palma Richard Mille 2026 officially sold out

The 30th edition of the Superyacht Cup Palma Richard Mille has officially sold out, confirming 24 entries — the largest fleet in almost two decades.
Europe’s longest-running superyacht regatta has 24 confirmed entries — the largest fleet in almost two decades — and the waiting list for further hopeful entries is now officially open.
The 2026 anniversary celebrations, with the regatta returning to a fully occupied base at its prestigious host venue, Club de Mar–Mallorca, are set to take place from 24–27 June 2026.
The diversity of the 2026 fleet is certainly worth its own celebration with the established core superyacht classes being joined by a J Class presence as well as a new Multihull Division — introduced for 2026 — with four entries taking advantage of SYC’s nimble evolution in a changing world.
Also set to make an impact at SYC is another new racing division — YYachts. Eight YYachts will compete, forming a class of their own, and the company comes on board as a Friend of the Superyacht Cup Palma Richard Mille.
From Aini and Allegra to Svea and Win Win, the fleet — spanning five divisions — is set to make this 30th anniversary edition one to remember.
Superyacht Cup Palma Entry List 2026
Cervo 39m Tripp Design NA
Inco 30.9m Frers Design
Win Win 33m Javier Juadenes
Rainbow 39.89m Burgess/Dykstra NA
Svea 44m Tore Holm/Hoek Design
Atalante 1 27m Hoek Design
Gelliceaux 35m Farr Yacht Design
Spiip 26.5m Nautor Swan
Highland Fling (multihull) 24.65m VPLP
Allegra (multihull) 25.34m Nigel Irens
Axia 37.4m Sparkman & Stephens
Archelon 37,4m Humphreys Yacht Design
Layla (multihull) 21.95m VPLP
Gaea (multihull) 19.8m Morrelli & Melvin
Point Counter Point 30.5m German Frers
Burrasca 58m Ron Holland
Lucid 23.80m Tripp Design
Aini 23.80m Tripp Design
Distancia 23.80m Tripp Design
Beati 23.80m Judel/Vrolijk
Shambo 23.80m Tripp Design
Makai 25.99m Surge Projects by Javier Jaudenes
Calabash 25.99m Surge Projects by Javier Jaudenes
Bella 29.71m Tripp Design