71st Regata dei Tre Golfi – Offshore race Line honours for Summer Storm

Regata dei Tre Golfi Offshore Race Line Honours and overall victory on corrected time for Andrew Berdon’s TP52 Summer Storm.

The offshore race of the ORC World Championship 2026, which started from the Bay of Santa Lucia in Naples has concluded, and the fleet of 108 boats has returned to the harbours of Sorrento, Piano di Sorrento and Sant’Agnello.

Racing will resume with the inshore series from Monday 11 May through Thursday 14 May, when the ORC World Champion 2026 will be crowned.

In Class A, the fastest boat was the Swan 42 Morgan V of Nicola De Gemmis. Second place went to another Swan 42, Selene – Alifax of Massimo De Campo, while third place went to the Ker 46 Lisa R.

In Class B, victory went to the Italia Yachts 11.98 To Be of Stefano Rusconi. Second place went to Katara of Junian Somodi, a team from Argentina, followed by the XR41 WBIX of Gianclaudio Bassetti in third.

Among the boats entered exclusively for the Offshore Race, in Class 0 the Italian Black Pekoe 3, owned by Ernesto Folli, took victory.

Other class final standings are not yet available.