Lea Vogelius and her WOW Racing team winners of 2026 KDY Women’s Match Race

Denmark’s Lea Vogelius took a 3-1 victory over Sweden’s Anna Östling in the final of the 2026 KDY Women’s Match Race at Rungsted, Denmark.

Lea Vogelius and her WOW Racing team of Louise Ulrikkeholm, Sille Christensen, Josefine Rasmussen and Joan Hansen, defeated the 2022 and 2023 event winner Östling and her Wings Sailing team of Anna Holmdahl White, Linnea Wennergren, Jenny Axhede, Svea Sahlin and Annika Carlunger, in the best of five race final.

Östling won the opening match before Vogelius took charge with a run of three match race wins to claim the 2026 Trophy. The pair previously met in the 2023 final of the KDY Women’s Match Race, which Östling and crew won.

Lea Vogelius and her WOW Racing team defeated fellow Danish team Those Segulls skippered by Kristine Mauritzen 3-1 in their earlier semi-final match.

Östling and her Wings Sailing team defeated current Women’s Match Racing World Champions, Match in Pink from France skippered by Pauline Courtois 3-1 in their semi-final. Courtois went on to win the Petit-Final with a 2-0 win over Mauritzen.

Final Leaderboard – 2026 KDY Women’s Match Race

1. DEN Lea Vogelius

2. SWE Anna Östling

3. FRA Pauline Courtois

4. DEN Kristine Mauritzen

5. NED Julia Aartsen

6. DEN Louise K Olesen

7. SWE Martina Carlsson

8. FRA Julia D’Amodio

The Eastport YC will host the Santa Maria Cup in Annapolis, USA as the second stage of the Women’s World Match Racing Tour 2026 on the Severn River in Annapolis, 02-06 June 2026