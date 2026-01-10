World Match Racing Tour – Ian Williams in Final

Ian Williams is through to the 2025 WMRT Match Racing World Championship Final, in Shenzhen, China.

Defending world champion Williams, sailing with Gerard Mitchell, Richard Sydenham and Jon Gundersen, came through with a 3 – 1 semifinal victory over Cole Tapper of Australia.

Oscar Engström SWE is tied at 2 – 2 with Chris Poole USA in their semifinal at close of play for Saturday.

Poole and Engström will return to the water Sunday for a decisive fifth race, with the winner advancing to the championship final against Williams.

WMRT Final Shenzhen Bao’an 2025 Semifinals: