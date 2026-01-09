Limited series Alfa Romeo inspired by the America’s Cup AC75 . . . Sorry All Sold

Alfa Romeo celebrates the Italian America’s Cup team with a true collector’s car, the Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa, inspired by the iconic yacht that starred in the 37th edition of the America’s Cup in Barcelona in 2024.

The limited series Alfa Romeo inspired by the Luna Rossa America’s Cup AC75 makes its world premiere at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show.

Produced in just ten units, all already sold, the new special series pays tribute to the AC75 Luna Rossa, from which it draws inspiration and with which it shares a performance driven engineering approach.

As a tribute to Luna Rossa, Alfa Romeo brand logos adopt, for the first time in the brand’s history, a red background instead of the traditional black.



The extensive use of carbon fibre, a key element on Luna Rossa as well, helps optimise the aerodynamic package, while numerous styling details echo the AC75.

“The Giulia Quadrifoglio represents the highest expression of Alfa Romeo sportiness“, said Max Sirena, CEO of Luna Rossa. “The decision to develop a limited edition inspired by Luna Rossa represents a very important recognition for us. Performance oriented development and the use of cutting edge materials have always been part of the DNA of both brands, in keeping with engineering excellence and Italian industrial culture“.

