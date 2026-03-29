Macao Match Cup – Danes take final race for overall victory

Denmark’s Jeppe Borch, Thor Malthe Andersen, Sebastian Wright Olsen and Matias Rossing winners of the 2026 Macao Match Cup.

The Danes took a 3 – 2 victory after a strong fightback by Sweden’s Oscar Engström, Filip Karlsson, Rasmus Alnebeck and Emil Wolfgang who recovered from 2 – 0 down to tie the best of five final match at 2 – 2, with everything depending on the final race.

Victory in the tense final race gave Jeppe Borch and his team victory in the first Match of the 2026 WMRT Season.

Next up are two events in the USA, the Ficker Cup 24-26 April and the Congressional Cup 29 April – 3 May, both at Long Beach.